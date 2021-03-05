DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Craig Hallum

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DMTK. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

