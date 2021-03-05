DermTech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 6,817 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 250% compared to the average volume of 1,947 call options.

DMTK traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 120,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $923.32 million, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. Research analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325 over the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

