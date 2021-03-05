Dero Tops 1-Day Volume of $273,887.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $23.90 million and $273,887.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00004708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,736.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.63 or 0.03150902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.00372180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.55 or 0.01018851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.39 or 0.00417318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.78 or 0.00370940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.91 or 0.00248084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022377 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,417,821 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

