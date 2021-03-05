Desjardins Boosts NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to $3.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target upped by analysts at Desjardins from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

NUVSF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.73. 34,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,395. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

