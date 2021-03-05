Desjardins Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$86.10.

TSE:NA opened at C$82.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$74.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.92. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$38.67 and a 1-year high of C$83.87. The stock has a market cap of C$27.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total value of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$565,319.52. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$389,318.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,154,897.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

