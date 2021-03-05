Desjardins Raises Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target to $0.40

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $0.20 to $0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Athabasca Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Athabasca Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.22.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,435. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.