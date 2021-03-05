Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €33.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €28.07 ($33.02).

FRA EVK opened at €29.03 ($34.15) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €27.58 and a 200-day moving average of €25.04. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

