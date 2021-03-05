Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target to $10.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

AGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

AGS opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $287.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in PlayAGS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.