Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $43.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.11.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -955.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,481 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

