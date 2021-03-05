Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. 84,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 321,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 151,480 shares during the period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

