Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. 84,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.
Read More: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.