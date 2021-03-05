Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€6.50” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €6.50 ($7.65) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SHA. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.92 ($8.14).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA opened at €7.07 ($8.32) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.16.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.