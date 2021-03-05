Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.20 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €7.20 ($8.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 41.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LHA. UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.80 ($8.00).

Shares of LHA opened at €12.41 ($14.59) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.16.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

