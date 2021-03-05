Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Receives Sell Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LHA. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.80 ($8.00).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €12.41 ($14.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.16. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.39.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

