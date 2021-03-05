Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DLAKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.
Shares of DLAKY stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. 84,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,868. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $15.56.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.
