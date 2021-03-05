Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DLAKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of DLAKY stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. 84,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,868. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.