Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.94 ($10.52).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €8.81 ($10.36) on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a one year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.38.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

