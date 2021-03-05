Devery Price Reaches $0.0071 on Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Devery has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $447,324.37 and $5,485.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00057162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.00750409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00025790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00031617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00042501 BTC.

About Devery

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,116 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

