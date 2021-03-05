Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.61. 25,096,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 15,120,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Devon Energy from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 88,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 363,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

