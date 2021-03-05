DEX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.88 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $8.00 million and $5.88 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEX has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00056195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00747115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00025433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00031320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00042353 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

