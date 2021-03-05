DEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.68 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and $5.63 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.66 or 0.00747147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00032059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00060797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043029 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.