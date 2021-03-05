DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Raised by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 3.4% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $6.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.38. 20,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,280. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.39, for a total value of $177,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,654 shares of company stock worth $26,380,350 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

