DEXTools Market Cap Tops $50.14 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One DEXTools token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $50.14 million and approximately $2,562.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00466873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00068959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00077969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00082717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00051434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.00457915 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,751,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,377,088 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.