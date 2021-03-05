dHedge DAO Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO token can now be bought for approximately $4.27 or 0.00008725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $35.41 million and $6.02 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.19 or 0.00756271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00059848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00043049 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,290,667 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

