Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 499.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 124,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

DBD stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $16.51.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

