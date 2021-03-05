DIGG 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $930,513.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, DIGG has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $29,308.18 or 0.59781804 BTC on major exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $61.48 million and $930,513.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.46 or 0.00461928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00069127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00077330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00081768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.21 or 0.00457337 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 2,098 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

DIGG Coin Trading

