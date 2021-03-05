Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Short Interest Down 28.8% in February

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the January 28th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EQOS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 817,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,936. Diginex has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diginex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Diginex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,469,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diginex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diginex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 10.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

