Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.98

Shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $3.18. Digirad shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 543,350 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Digirad as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Mobile Healthcare, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

