Digital Insurance Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $326.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 75.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $326.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.74 or 0.00421768 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

