Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Digital Turbine worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 525.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 22,415.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APPS opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

