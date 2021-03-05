Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Up 62.8% Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 92.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 62.8% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $140,612.15 and approximately $152.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,426.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.20 or 0.03112581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.41 or 0.00367755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.68 or 0.01026171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.47 or 0.00437458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.39 or 0.00378244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.17 or 0.00249166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00022659 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,060,358 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

