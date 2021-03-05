Digitalcoin Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 81.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $126,360.41 and $158.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,703.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.31 or 0.03152329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00370812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.03 or 0.01018463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.92 or 0.00416637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.21 or 0.00372056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.00248477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00022441 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,063,673 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.