DigitalNote Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 73.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $11.79 million and approximately $167,910.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.27 or 0.00434794 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,031,841,450 coins and its circulating supply is 4,875,189,702 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

