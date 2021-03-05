Digitex (DGTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.51 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Digitex has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.80 or 0.00750569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00025687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00031518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00042358 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.