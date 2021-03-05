Digitex Futures 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.53 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.12 or 0.00758601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

DGTX is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

