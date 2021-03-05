Digitex Token (DGTX) Hits Market Cap of $5.92 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Digitex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00751261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00059649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Digitex Token Token Profile

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

Digitex Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.