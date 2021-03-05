DigixDAO (DGD) Price Tops $290.68

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for about $290.68 or 0.00601452 BTC on exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $33.63 million and approximately $45,582.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.43 or 0.00754036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00042584 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 115,679 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

