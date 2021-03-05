Dimecoin Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $2.33 million and $120.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007476 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003492 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00134584 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 108.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.