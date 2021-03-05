Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Trading Up 5.1%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s share price was up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.08 and last traded at $76.82. Approximately 482,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 290,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.12.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.
The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34.
In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $331,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,190 shares in the company, valued at $36,975,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $184,605.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,412 shares of company stock worth $14,481,826. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 109.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.
About Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
