Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Trading Up 5.1%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s share price was up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.08 and last traded at $76.82. Approximately 482,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 290,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $331,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,190 shares in the company, valued at $36,975,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $184,605.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,412 shares of company stock worth $14,481,826. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 109.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

