DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the January 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DirectView stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. DirectView has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.
DirectView Company Profile
