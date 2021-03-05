Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,637 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average daily volume of 2,348 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) by 1,016.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,224 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.54% of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:TECS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. 428,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,224. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $104.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

