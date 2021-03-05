DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Stock Price Up 12.8%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) rose 12.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 355,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 272,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

DRTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $244.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $27,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,557.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRTT. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,301,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 434,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

