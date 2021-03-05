district0x Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.55 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, district0x has traded 11% higher against the dollar. district0x has a total market capitalization of $156.95 million and $14.55 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.84 or 0.00755515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00025812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00031362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00043147 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x (DNT) is a token. It launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io

Buying and Selling district0x

