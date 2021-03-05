Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Shares Gap Up to $56.60

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.60 ($0.74), but opened at GBX 58.60 ($0.77). Diurnal Group shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), with a volume of 206,324 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £76.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Diurnal Group Company Profile (LON:DNL)

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Diurnal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diurnal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.