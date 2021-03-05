dKargo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.30 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. One dKargo token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded up 86.9% against the U.S. dollar. dKargo has a market capitalization of $48.53 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.11 or 0.00754810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00042884 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,373,351 tokens. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

Buying and Selling dKargo

