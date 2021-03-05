DMarket (DMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.39 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, DMarket has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $32.39 million and approximately $23.98 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DMarket

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

