DMScript (DMST) Trading Up 58.2% This Week

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $1.01 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMScript has traded 58.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript token can now be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.57 or 0.00464587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00069167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00076900 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00082251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.13 or 0.00461667 BTC.

DMScript Token Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

