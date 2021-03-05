DNotes Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,604.00 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. DNotes has a market cap of $10,366.66 and $12,604.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DNotes coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DNotes has traded 71.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

