Dock (DOCK) Trading Up 43.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. Dock has a total market cap of $30.90 million and $49.13 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can now be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dock has traded up 43.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00056092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.32 or 0.00752027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00059363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00042468 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.