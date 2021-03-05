Doctors Coin Price Reaches $0.66 on Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $151.28 million and $2.03 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057080 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.