DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up 0.5% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 470.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,791,000 after acquiring an additional 148,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $8.69 on Friday, hitting $201.93. 33,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of -173.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.29.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.74.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

