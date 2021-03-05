DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.89% from the company’s current price.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

DocuSign stock traded down $9.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,011,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.29. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,316,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

